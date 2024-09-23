CRS 2025 Lisa McKay Scholarship Submissions Close Monday

Country Radio Broadcasters is sounding the last call for applications for the 2025 Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship. This scholarship seeks to foster the growth of aspiring female leaders in the industry in tribute to the late Lisa McKay for CRS 2025.

Applications are open through Monday, September 30.

Qualified candidates for the scholarship should be either female college seniors studying broadcast communications with a focus on radio programming, or women with up to three years of experience in the radio industry, specifically as a Program Director, Assistant Program Director, or Music Director. Applicants must also be attending the Country Radio Seminar for the first time.

Scholarship recipients will receive registration for CRS 2025, along with hotel accommodations at the Omni Nashville and airfare. They will also be acknowledged during the event, scheduled for February 19-21. CRS will again feature a lineup of educational panels, virtual networking opportunities, and workshops designed to enhance professional skills and knowledge.

The scholarship honors the late Lisa McKay, a 2018 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and long-time Program Director at WQDR in Raleigh. McKay was known for her mentorship of young women in the industry throughout her 16-year career.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can find more details and submit their applications on the CRS 2025 site. DMR/Interactive continues to support this initiative, along with the Rusty Walker Scholarship program, to honor the legacies of industry icons and empower the next generation of radio programming professionals.