Laurence Holmes Moves To New Show On Chicago Sports Radio

Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) is making several programming moves headed into October. Most notably, midday host Laurence Holmes is now in afternoon drive, joining co-host Matt Spiegel for The Spiegel and Holmes Show.



Holmes, who started at The Score in 1998, has covered the Bears for a decade and has appeared as a sports anchor on NBC5 and NBC Sports Chicago. He replaces Danny Parkins, who recently exited the station.

In Holmes’ place, veteran broadcaster Marshall Harris will team up with Dan Bernstein for Bernstein & Harris, beginning September 30. Harris, who most recently served as sports director at CBS2 in Chicago, has worked in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Sacramento. He has been a fill-in host at The Score since 2022 and has also been heard on Audacy sister station Sports Radio 94WIP in Philadelphia.

Audacy Chicago Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kevin Cassidy said, “We’re thrilled to debut the future of afternoons on The Score by pairing Laurence Holmes with Matt Spiegel. Laurence’s deep knowledge of Chicago sports, coupled with Matt’s existing rapport with our afternoon listeners, promises to deliver compelling, insightful content that resonates with our audience. We’re equally thrilled to welcome Marshall Harris, a seasoned sports broadcaster with deep local ties, to our midday lineup.”