New Pfizer Vaccination Campaign Brings Huge Ad Spend To Radio

Pfizer has again taken the top spot in the latest Media Monitors report for the week of September 16-22 with a stunning amount of radio ads as the pharmaceutical company urges the public to get COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations together.

This comes after the FDA approved a new round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, including Pfizer/BioNTech. The company aims to compete with similar shots from Moderna and Novavax.

With a commanding 144,818 spots, the pharmaceutical giant’s sustained investment in radio highlights the vitality of health-related advertising, especially as we approach colder months. Progressive remains steady in second place with 60,413 plays, continuing its strong push in the insurance market.

Indeed holds onto its third position, with 47,688 spots. Vicks, climbing from fifth to fourth place with 31,621 plays, is also ramping up its seasonal advertising for cold and flu season. The most significant mover of the week is Verizon Wireless, which jumped dramatically from 37th place to 5th, tallying 30,378 spins as the iPhone 16 launches across America.

As for the rest of the top ten, Pfizer aired more radio ads than the bottom five combined.

These top five advertisers show a pre-Q4 boom for radio and strategic maneuvers, with Verizon’s dramatic rise being a key highlight for the week, showing how radio ties into promoting major product releases. With major brands increasing radio spend, it will be interesting to see how the rankings shift in the coming weeks, especially with the holiday season fast approaching.