Garras to Lead the Garrison at Morgan Murphy in Spokane

Tery Garras has been named VP and GM of Morgan Murphy Media’s KXLY Brands, succeeding Teddie Gibson after his 44-year tenure. Her appointment comes as the company adds KAYU-TV to a portfolio that unifies seven radio stations, KXLY-TV, and digital holdings.

Garras has served as VP of Radio for the cluster since 2022. She started her career with Morgan Murphy in 1996 as Director of Radio Sales, holding a variety of senior titles, including General Sales Manager and Market Manager along the way. She has been named one of Radio Ink’s Best Managers multiple times.

Garras said, “Following the foundation that Teddie built for our organization is both an honor and tremendous responsibility. This unified structure creates unprecedented opportunities for our advertising partners. With ABC, FOX, seven top radio stations, and comprehensive digital services under one roof, we can now offer advertisers seamless, integrated campaigns that reach audiences across every platform they use. Our clients will benefit from simplified planning, coordinated messaging, and the most comprehensive reach available in the Inland Northwest market.”

Morgan Murphy Media President and CEO Brian Burns said, “This expansion perfectly demonstrates our commitment to serving the Inland Northwest with unmatched local media solutions. Tery’s leadership, combined with our team’s proven track record of innovation and community service, positions KXLY Brands to deliver even greater value to our advertising partners and the communities we serve. In fact, we’ve already received great response in unifying our brands. Our local market offerings and reach are now truly unmatched in the region.”