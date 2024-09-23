After A Year, Dex & Barbie T Are Back On The Radio In Greenville

The Dex & Barbie T Show is back in Greenville, SC. Hosted by Dex Mitchell and Barbie T, the show now airs weekday afternoons on Audacy’s B93.7 (WFBC). The duo were heard on SummitMedia’s Hot 98.1 until February 2023, when they moved to Jacksonville.

The pair will continue to host mornings on Cox Media Group’s 95.1 WAPE, while being syndicated in their original market. The deal brings popular segments such as “Ghosted,” where listeners can confront past exes who disappeared.

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg Brand Manager Dave Jackson said, “We’re excited to welcome Dex and Barbie T back to the Upstate. The show has always been a local favorite, and we can’t wait for the energy and connection it brings to our community once again on B93.7.”

Dex expressed his excitement about returning to the area, saying, “Being back in the Upstate on B93.7 is so special to us and we are looking forward to catching up with all of our family here! Thank you so much to everyone who had a part in expanding our successful morning show to afternoons.”

Barbie T added, “You know I’ve missed connecting with all my people, spreading love and keeping it real with you every morning. We’re bringing the laughs, the sass, and reminding all my ladies out there—you got value, honey!”