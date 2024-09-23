Beasley Media Taps Clay Church to Lead Two Signals In Detroit

Beasley Media Group has named Clay Church as Program Director for 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC) and 105.9 Kiss-FM (WDMK) in Detroit. Church last served as Operations Manager for Alpha Media’s Dayton and Canton clusters and Brand Manager for KINK-HD2 in Portland, OR.

He previously worked for Townsquare Media as Director of Content in Flint, MI, where he had been on-air for more than two decades.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “It’s such a pleasure to welcome Clay Church to the Beasley stable of programmers. With Clay’s proven success in the Urban and Rhythmic formats, his forward-thinking approach with digital content distribution, and his knowledge of the Michigan area, I’m confident that we found the perfect fit for these important Detroit brands.”

Church added, “I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to work with Beasley in the greatest city in the world, Detroit. It’s always been a goal to represent the D, and I can’t wait to help continue the growth and success of Bounce and Kiss!”