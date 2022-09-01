Clay Church Joins Alpha Media

Clay Church has been named Operations Manager for Alpha Media’s Dayton and Canton, Ohio stations. Most recently he held the position of Director of Content/Operations Manager at Townsquare Media, Flint, Michigan.

“After a lengthy, nationwide search, we found the best possible candidate to lead our successful teams in Dayton and Canton, and Clay brings all of Alpha’s core values to the market,” said Brett Beshore, SVP/MM. “He knows how to lead a team, build strong brands, and execute digital strategies to grow our ratings and revenue. We’re excited to welcome him aboard.”

“I’m very excited to take the next step in my career with Alpha Media and the incredible people in Dayton and Canton,” said Church. “The great stations in both markets are a direct reflection of the talent inside the buildings. I hope to add my skillset to the outstanding teams already.”