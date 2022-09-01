New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”

“It’s a dream come true to be joining ‘The Morning Wolfpack’ in Seattle,” said Mercer. “I cannot wait to connect with all of my fellow Northwest country music fans. The Wolf is a legendary station and I can’t wait to get started!”