Alaska Broadcasters Honors

The Alaska Broadcasters Association is adding four broadcasters to ABA Hall of Fame. The four will be honored during the ABA Goldie Awards virtual event in November.

Bob Lester, Morning Host at KWHL, has been in radio for more than 30 years. He is also ‘Kid Fox’ for a the local Fox television station. He also helps raise funds for a number of non-profits.

Dave Stroh has entertained on the airwaves as ‘Super Dave’ on KEAG/KOOL FM station he programmed. He is TV anchor for Alaska’s News Source and hosts “Conversations Unlimited with Dave Stroh” on 700 AM KBYR each weekday. He is also heard on Ohana Media Group’s 102.1 Classic Hits/KTMB.

Eddie Parker started in radio around 1985 at KEAG Eagle 97.3. He also spent time at KNIK 105.7. Currently he is on air with KTMB FM, 102.1 Classic Hits. He has also spent time on a local TV station hosting a classic horror movie program.

Lauren Maxwell has worked as a writer/reporter and on-air talent in both radio and television for more than 30 years. In addition to her broadcast work, Lauren’s work has been featured on digital platforms across the state.