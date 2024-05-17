The AM for Every Vehicle Act: Radio Ink’s Year in Review

Over the past year, Radio Ink has closely monitored and reported on the progress of the AM for Every Vehicle Act. On today’s anniversary of the Act’s introduction, we look at the key developments, industry reactions, and legislative milestones that led us to today.

2023

April 1 – Ford announces plans to stop putting AM radio in all of its new vehicles, combustion or electric, beginning in 2024.

April 3 – The NAB launches its “Depend on AM” campaign.

May 15 – 104 bipartisan legislators have send a letter to Ford and nine other automakers requesting an explanation for the removal of AM radio receivers from vehicles.

May 17 – A bipartisan coalition in the United States Congress, led in the Senate by Sens. Ed Markey and Ted Cruz and in the House by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, introduces the AM for Every Vehicle Act, legislation that would require federal regulators to mandate AM radio in new vehicles without an additional charge. The legislation would direct NHTSA to issue a rule requiring AM radio inclusion without extra fees.

May 23 – Ford reverses its decision to remove AM radio from its new vehicles.

June 6 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee held the first hearing on retaining AM in vehicles, titled “Listen Here: Why Americans Value AM Radio.” Automakers leaned on EAS alternatives while Representatives from both parties blasted car manufacturers’ decision to remove AM from dashboards.

June 16 – Radio Ink talks one on one with Senator Ted Cruz about his connection to AM radio and the AM for Every Vehicle Act.

June 13 and 14 – Broadcasters took the crusade to save AM directly to Capitol Hill in a “fly-in” dedicated to lobbying Congress. The day opened with “Radio’s Road To The Future,” a presentation partnership between the NAB, Jacobs Media, and others, aimed to shed light on the importance of AM radio in the digital age.

July 17 – At a House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology hearing, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell highlighted the critical role of AM radio in times of crisis.

July 27 – Convened by Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation officially passed the AM For Every Vehicle Act on to the Senate floor to await a vote.

September 15 – The AM For Every Vehicle Act is placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders.

October 6 – Rep. Gottheimer rallies 75% of the votes needed for a simple majority in the US House.

November 16 – During an appearance at Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024 conference in New York City, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt expresses his optimism over the AM Act’s future. He cites a, “Very strong opportunity,” especially as Republicans are eager to show their ability to govern and pass legislation ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

December 5 – Sen. Rand Paul sinks a bipartisan attempt to pass the AM For Every Vehicle Act through the Senate by unanimous consent, seeking to add his own modification to the bill to end electric vehicle subsidies under the American Vehicle Tax Credit.

2024

January 18 – The NAB releases a report on AM radio’s importance as a cornerstone of America’s emergency communication infrastructure, citing Radio Ink‘s conversation with KWYN-AM owner Bobby Caldwell from June 2023 on how his station saved hundreds of lives during a tornado outbreak.

January 26 – The American Farm Bureau Federation concluded its 2024 Annual Convention in Salt Lake City by voting to add a resolution to the organization’s 2024 policy direction to fight to preserve AM radio.

January 30 – Rep. Gottheimer urges the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to place mandatory safety warnings on car window stickers of electric vehicles lacking AM radio, reading: “Warning: No AM Radio. Vehicle Unsafe in Certain Emergencies.”

February 6 – While discussing ongoing infrastructure projects in the wake of the first anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he is “ready to run” with the AM For Every Vehicle Act.

February 14 – UNESCO proclaims radio as a vital medium for upholding the freedom of opinion and expression as outlined in Article 19 of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

March 6 – Hundreds of radio leaders and state broadcast associations from across the nation convene in Washington DC to discuss AM radio and other pressing broadcast issues with their Congressional representatives.

March 7 – The House version of the bill AM Act announces its 218th voting co-sponsor, getting the simple majority it needs to pass.

March 27 – The Kansas House of Representatives joins AM radio’s backers by approving House Concurrent Resolution 5026. This resolution endorses the Federal AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, signaling Kansas’s support for maintaining AM radio in vehicles.

April 15 – NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt receives an ovation from the crowd at NAB Show 2024 during his fireside chat discussing how the issue has become a beacon of regulatory success for the entire broadcasting industry.

May 1 – At a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing titled “Preserving Americans’ Access to AM Radio,” Midway Broadcasting Corporation CEO Melody Spann-Cooper represented the NAB to advocate for the importance of AM radio alongside Navajo Nation Executive Director Justin Ahasteen.

May 2 – AM radio gains a supermajority of support in the US Senate to match, spurred on by visits from state broadcast associations, bringing the total number of Senators in favor to sixty, which is the “magic number” to override a potential filibuster.

