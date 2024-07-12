Chicago’s WGN Radio Expands Late-Nights with Frank Morano

Chicago’s WGN Radio has added Red Apple Audio Networks’ The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano to its late-night lineup. Airing from 77 WABC in New York City, the show will be heard in Chicago from 12 to 4a on Mondays and 1 to 4a Tuesday through Friday.

Morano joined WABC in 2020, covering true crime, the paranormal, and conspiracy theories alongside the top stories of the day. The show WCCO in Minneapolis, KMOX in St. Louis, K-DAWN in Las Vegas, WCBM-AM in Baltimore, and WFDF-AM in Detroit.

WGN General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle stated, “The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano is engaging, creative, and lively – a trifecta not often found in late-night radio shows.”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez commented, “WGN is one of the most respected news/talk radio stations in America. They are a perfect fit for The Other Side of Midnight, and we’re delighted to welcome them to Red Apple Audio Networks.”