Davis Broadcasting Turns 40 With ’40 Days of Service’

In the spirit that first brought Greg Davis to radio ownership, Davis Broadcasting is marking its ruby anniversary by giving back. The company starts a yearlong community initiative across its Columbus and Atlanta markets to mark 40 years of minority-owned broadcasting.

The “40 Days of Service” initiative — launching as the nation observes Black Music Month — will engage Davis Broadcasting team members and stations in volunteer efforts, charitable initiatives, and community outreach across both markets throughout the year. The company has built its community identity over four decades through food giveaways, school supply drives, health and wellness programming, scholarship support, voter engagement campaigns, hospital radiothons, and nonprofit partnerships.

Davis said, “As we celebrate 40 years of broadcasting, I am incredibly grateful to our listeners, advertisers, employees, and community partners who have supported Davis Broadcasting throughout this journey.”

“When we started this company in 1986, our mission was simple — serve the community while providing excellence in broadcasting. Forty years later, that mission remains the same. We are honored to continue being a trusted voice and community partner for both markets in which we operate.”

He added, “For 40 years, service has been at the heart of everything we do. We believe the best way to celebrate our anniversary is by giving back to the communities that have given so much to us.”