iHeartMedia Cleveland Unveils Throwback 99.1, Transfers BIN

iHeartMedia Cleveland has launched Throwback 99.1 (WMMS-HD3) and moved the Black Information Network from that frequency up the dial to 101.1. The station now features Hip-Hop and R&B hits from the ’90s and 2000s.

The station lineup includes local hosts LeeAnn Sommers and Allen Colon, who will anchor the morning and afternoon drives, respectively. Other hosts include City Newwss, LadyRay, and Roxy Romeo throughout the day and night. Throwback 99.1 began stunting the new format on Friday afternoon by playing 10,000 songs without commercials.

Cleveland was one of the first iHeart markets to carry the Black Information Network with BIN launched in 2020, but the signal had failed to garner any significant ratings in its former frequency.

iHeartMedia Cleveland Market President Keith Hotchkiss said, “Throwback is more than just the name of the station; it’s a cultural touchstone that celebrates the artists and anthems that were the soundtrack of a generation. Clevelanders who grew up with this music have fond memories of the stations and personalities that brought the music to the masses, and we’re bringing it back on 99.1!”