Miami’s Y100 Picks Larry ‘Yako’ Calderon For Program Director

iHeartMedia Miami has appointed Larry “Yako” Calderon Jr. as the new Program Director for heritage CHR Y100 (WHYI). Calderon succeeds Taylor Jukes, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeart San Diego.

Calderon has spent more than 25 years in broadcast radio, recently serving as Music Director at the cluster’s Spanish CHR Tu 94.9 (WZTU) and working with the iHeartLatino brand. He previously spent a year at KQ103 (WHKQ) in Orlando and eleven years on-air at Univision New York City’s X 96.3.

In his new position at Y100, Calderon will oversee programming, social, and digital strategies. He will work under the guidance of iHeartMedia Miami Programming SVP PJ Gonzalez and Market President Shari Gonzalez.

PJ Gonzalez said, “I’ve known Yako for many years and have seen his professional growth first-hand. His deep knowledge of the vibrant Miami culture, and his passion for the CHR pop format, makes him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Calderon said, “I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey with this legendary CHR station. As a long-time, passionate fan of both Y100 and pop music, I can’t wait to bring my energy and love for the brand to the forefront and make an impact on Miami’s music scene.”