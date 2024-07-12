A 2024 Radio Halftime Report

(By Curtis LeGeyt) NAB continues to be on the frontlines for broadcasters in the nation’s capital, leading the charge to keep AM in the dashboard, shielding local radio stations from any new performance royalties, and fighting for policies and regulatory relief to level the playing field with big tech. We are also showcasing and investing in the innovations that define our industry.

The latest technologies impacting broadcasting – including radio in the connected car – were on full display at the 2024 NAB Show in April. The show continues to be a vibrant hub for professionals from across the broadcasting world.

A highlight was the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum, which provided a platform for in-depth discussions and initiatives tailored to these markets. This forum addressed unique challenges and opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to all broadcasters, regardless of market size. The energy and enthusiasm at the show were a powerful reminder of our industry’s resilience and the importance of our advocacy to ensure stations’ ability to serve our local communities.

To that end, we are pleased the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to gain unprecedented momentum in a deeply polarized Washington, with over 250 cosponsors in the House of Representatives and 62 Senators backing the bill. This powerful bipartisan support is a testament to the grassroots activism from the over 600,000 emails and social media messages sent to Capitol Hill, and from 75 community, diversity and public safety groups.

The NAB’s Depend on AM campaign has played a crucial role in rallying this support. We’ve emphasized the importance of AM radio not just as a cultural, news and sports hub, but also as the resilient lifeline during emergencies, offering unmatched reach and reliability. This legislation ensures that AM radio remains accessible to all Americans, especially during public safety crises. We are making significant progress, but our work is far from over.

Our fight against new performance royalties continues to stand strong. Recently, Eddie Harrell Jr. and I testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee. We highlighted the enduring value of broadcast radio to artists and listeners, and the importance of keeping our hometown radio stations vibrant. The recording industry’s push to important a new performance tax on local radio would upend a decades-old symbiotic relationship that has made both U.S. broadcast and music industries the envy of the world. This is why more than 250 members of congress have cosponsored the Local Radio Freedom Act, which opposes any new performance fee on local radio.

NAB is also gearing up for our federal court challenge to the FCC’s 2018 Quadrennial Review of its broadcast media ownership rules. It is long past time for the FCC to modernize its rules and NAB has spent the last several years building a case for meaningful ownership reform. Through court action, the NAB already successfully forced the Commission to complete its review. Now broadcasters will have our chance to demonstrate to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit that the FCC has failed to justify that its ownership rules are still necessary to serve the public interest in light of all of the new competition broadcasters face.

In the face of evolving technology and shifting landscapes, lawmakers understand that radio remains as relevant and vital as ever. We will continue to champion the interests of broadcasters on Capitol Hill and at the FCC, ensuring that your voices are heard loud and clear.

Curtis LeGeyt is the president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. He serves as the chief advocate for America’s free, local radio broadcasters.