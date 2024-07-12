Study Reveals Gen Alpha’s Media Preferences and Perceptions

As radio and advertisers seek inroads into Gen Alpha, a new study is giving a new understanding of how the young generation views media, brands, and the personalities who represent them.

Razorfish and GWI conducted a survey comparing US Gen Z (ages 16-23) and Gen Alpha (ages 8-10), involving over 450 Gen Z and 500 Gen Alpha respondents. They also partnered with The Pineapple Lounge to study 15 Gen Alpha children and their parents, focusing on habits, tech usage, gaming behavior, and brand awareness.

Early exposure to a diverse technology and media landscape is creating a generation that is both knowledgeable and discerning when it comes to its relationship with where it seeks entertainment and education. While Millennials and Gen Z consumers favor mainstream personalities, Gen Alpha displays a notable skepticism towards traditional influencers like athletes, and celebrities, with only 21% viewing them as role models. Instead, they show a preference for brands that promote creativity, putting the content over the presenter.

Key findings from the study indicate that Gen Alpha is less influenced by celebrity endorsements and flashy commercials, with only 14% and 20% respectively citing these as reasons for their brand preferences. The top brands for Gen Alpha include Apple, Samsung, and Lego, which contrasts with Gen Z’s earlier favoritism towards snack brands.

Despite being highly engaged digitally , Gen Alpha also values real-life social interactions, with 62% of parents reporting their children are more social than they were at the same age. They appreciate in-person experiences, which as consumers means discovering new brands through events and activations at stores and malls.

Gen Alpha is also quickly adopting artificial intelligence for efficient learning, with a significant number using digital tools like ChatGPT over traditional books and even search engines.

This shift in behavior and preferences poses a challenge to traditional marketing strategies. Radio stations and advertisers targeting this upcoming generation will need to adapt by offering more authentic, creative, and educational content to effectively engage with young consumers.