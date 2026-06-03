John Kincade to Depart The Fanatic’s Morning Show This Summer

John Kincade is stepping away from mornings on his own terms. The sports radio host announced he will leave Beasley Media Group’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) on July 31, citing reflection following his most recent cancer battle as the driving force behind the decision.

Kincade has been a presence in sports radio since 1992 and rejoined Philadelphia in 2021 after eight years hosting the nationally syndicated The John Kincade Show on CBS Sports Radio. At WPEN, he co-anchored the Kincade & Salciunas Morning Show alongside Andrew Salciunas, who will continue hosting the slot solo following Kincade’s departure.

A three-time cancer survivor, Kincade was open with his audience throughout his health journey.

“This decision comes after a lot of reflection following my cancer battle and thinking carefully about what’s best for me and my family moving forward. I’m incredibly grateful to Beasley, to my teammates, and most importantly to the Philadelphia listeners who welcomed me back home in 2021 and supported me every step of the way. I’m proud of what we’ve built on the morning show and very confident in the future of The Fanatic,” he stated.

“I’m not retiring, and I’m excited to eventually explore what comes next professionally. Philadelphia has meant so much to me, and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support, especially during my health journey.”

“John has brought tremendous passion, professionalism, and authenticity to our morning show and to the Philadelphia sports community,” WPEN Program Director Scott Masteller said. “He’s been an important part of the station’s success, and we’re grateful for everything he has contributed both on air and behind the scenes. We fully support his decision and wish him and his family nothing but the very best in this next chapter.”

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia VP and Market Manager Paul Blake added, “John’s connection with Philadelphia sports fans is genuine and special. He helped strengthen our morning franchise and brought an incredible level of energy and commitment to the station every single day. We are thankful for his contributions to The Fanatic and appreciate the impact he has made on our listeners, team members, and partners throughout his time with us.”