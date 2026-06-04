Applications Open for MIW’s Women in Programming Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has opened applications for its eighth annual Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship, a year-long program connecting one rising female programming professional with personalized mentorship and career guidance.

The mentorship is open to female Brand Managers, Content and Program Directors, Assistant Program Directors, and Music Directors from any US-based radio format. Applications are being accepted through July 2, via the MIW website. As part of the experience, the selected mentee will attend the 2027 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Past mentees include Meg Dowdy, Regional Content Director at Townsquare Media; Traci LaTrelle, Music Director and Assistant Program Director at WHUR in Washington, DC; Leslie Scott, General Manager at DoStuff Media; Amanda “Ice” Habrowski, morning host at Audacy’s WDZH in Detroit; Kiran Riar, Assistant Program Director and on-air personality at WMPS and WHBQ in Memphis; and, most recently Hannah Brummer, midday host at Connoisseur Media’s Country Free Country 98.3 and 102.3 (WCCQ/WXLC) in Chicagoland.

The program also recognized Grisel Barajas, the Indianapolis programming leader and MIW mentee who died in 2020, as a figure whose influence on the industry endures.

MIW President Sheila Kirby said, “Strong programming leaders are essential to the future of radio, and this mentorship is designed to help talented women gain the confidence, connections, and support needed to take the next step in their careers.”

“Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working with exceptional women who have gone on to make a significant impact in our industry. We look forward to continuing that tradition and helping develop the next generation of programming leadership.”