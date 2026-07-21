Norfolk’s FM99 Moves The Needle For The Red Cross

With the American Red Cross facing an emergency blood shortage this summer, FM99 (WNOR) and its listeners answered the call, drawing 589 units during the station’s 39th Annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, enough to potentially save 1,767 lives.

The three-day drive, held in partnership with the Coastal Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross, met its donation goal at a time when blood banks traditionally run low, with summer vacations and seasonal schedules pushing donations down across the country as demand holds steady.

Saga Communications’ Hampton Roads Media Group Director of Content Mike Beck said, “The generosity of our listeners and clients helps the Red Cross meet the needs of our local community. We thank everyone who rolled up their sleeves, donated blood, and helped make a lifesaving difference.”