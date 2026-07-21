Brain Transplant: Vedantam’s Public Radio Program Moves to PRX

PRX is adding one of public radio’s most recognizable science programs to its roster. Hidden Brain, the Shankar Vedantam-hosted show exploring human behavior, will move its broadcast distribution to PRX from NPR starting in October.

Vedantam founded Hidden Brain Media as an independent production company after leaving NPR’s staff in 2020, though NPR continued distributing the radio show to public stations. Hidden Brain airs on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide, with the podcast version distributed by SiriusXM.

PRX Chief Operating Officer Jason Saldanha stated, “Hidden Brain is one of public media’s defining programs. Shankar Vedantam and the team have created a show that’s deeply thoughtful, accessible, and helps listeners understand each other and the world we live in. We’re proud to partner with Hidden Brain to bring the broadcast to listeners across the country.”

Vedantam remarked, “I’m delighted that Hidden Brain will join PRX and its portfolio of innovative and beloved radio programs. We’re excited to continue to work with the many stations that carry Hidden Brain, and to collaborate with PRX on new ways to serve our broadcast listeners and the public media community.”