Brian Fisher Named President At MediaCo

MediaCo is restructuring its executive team, as the multicultural broadcast group elevates Brian Fisher from Chief Revenue Officer to President. The shakeup carries a second twist, with another C-Suite executive exiting seven months after signing a new contract.

The Board of Directors appointed Fisher as President on July 20. He had served as Chief Revenue Officer since August 2025, and before that held the titles of Senior Vice President of Video Sales, Senior Vice President of Multimedia Sales, and Vice President of OTT/CTV Sales at Estrella Media, before its acquisition in 2024.

Fisher was recently featured in the April issue of Radio Ink as one of Radio’s Top 20 Leaders. His replacement as CRO has not been named.

Albert Rodriguez, who was named MediaCo President and CEO in early 2025, continues as CEO under the new structure.

Fisher said, “I’m honored to serve as President during such an exciting time for MediaCo. We have a strong portfolio of brands, a talented team and a clear strategic vision. I look forward to executing our strategy and creating long-term value for our audiences, partners and shareholders.”

Same SEC filing that delivered news of Fisher’s promotion also disclosed that Debra DeFelice no longer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President. She had been elevated to Executive Vice President alongside her CFO and Treasurer titles in November, and signed a multi-year contract extension the following month. No reason was given for her departure.

In her stead, the MediaCo Board named Roberto Castro interim CFO and interim Treasurer.

Castro has served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller since April, following a nearly 24-year career at Spanish Broadcasting System, where he rose to Vice President of Finance in 2015. He previously spent more than six years at DIRECTV Latin America in accounting and audit roles and started his career as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand.

Rodriguez commented, “MediaCo has built tremendous momentum, and these leadership appointments position us well for our next phase of growth. Brian is the right leader to serve as President, and Roberto’s financial expertise will provide strong leadership and continuity for our Finance organization.”