NAHJ Honors MediaCo’s Albert Rodriguez With Visionary Award

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists has named MediaCo President and CEO Albert Rodriguez the recipient of its 2025 Visionary Award and will recognize his leadership and lasting impact across the media industry in a ceremony on November 7.

Rodriguez joined MediaCo in 2024 as Chief Revenue Officer and was soon appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in early 2025, driving growth for the multicultural media organization. Before MediaCo, Rodriguez served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Spanish Broadcasting System from 2012 through 2023, overseeing radio, television, digital, and experiential businesses.

Rodriguez will be honored at the NAHJ Excelencia Awards at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The event will also celebrate Jim Acosta, Mireya Villarreal, Charo Henríquez, Brunella Tipismana, and JPMorgan Chase.

MediaCo Chairman Soo Kim said, “Albert embodies the true definition of visionary leadership. He has built a career on innovation and integrity, guiding MediaCo into new frontiers while staying deeply committed to the communities we serve. This honor from NAHJ is a testament to his influence, not just as a business leader, but as a champion of representation and inclusion across media.”