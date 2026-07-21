Chachi, Seeman Lead Final Conclave’s Last Rockwell Honorees

The Conclave has named its final five Rockwell recipients to be honored at The Last Conclave in Minneapolis this September, closing out one of radio’s longest-running learning conferences by celebrating the industry voices who helped shape it.

Established in 1989 to honor Wisconsin radio owner and operator Mike Rockwell, the Rockwell Award is the Conclave’s highest individual honor, recognizing industry leaders who have left a lasting legacy of both accomplishment and mentorship in broadcasting.

The 2026 honorees, selected by the Conclave Board following a nationwide search, are Mark Bolke, retired RCS executive and former Conclave Chairman of the Board; Dave “Chachi” Denes, co-founder of Benztown Branding; Joe Knapp, founder of MusicMaster Scheduling; Lori Lewis, founder of Lori Lewis Media and former Conclave Chairperson of the Board; and Dan Seeman, VP/Market Manager of Hubbard Radio Minneapolis.

A sixth Rockwell will be presented to the late Herb Hoppe, founder of Tri-County Broadcasting in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. The posthumous honor was originally intended for the 2023 Conclave Learning Conference before its cancellation.