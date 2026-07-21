NAFB Foundation Awards Scholarships to Future Ag Broadcasters

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting Foundation has awarded $47,500 in scholarships to six agriculture communications students. The 2026 class will be recognized at the NAFB Foundation Celebration Luncheon during the NAFB Convention in Kansas City.

Receiving the 2026 scholarships are:

Johnna Fulcher , Illinois State University, Cyndi Young Scholarship

presented by Brownfield Ag News

, Illinois State University, Cyndi Young Scholarship presented by Brownfield Ag News Sydney Septer , Iowa State University, John Deere Scholarship

, Iowa State University, John Deere Scholarship Haley Bode , Southern Illinois University, Orion Samuelson Scholarship

presented by CME

, Southern Illinois University, Orion Samuelson Scholarship presented by CME Jaylea Pope , University of Nebraska, Jack Farmakis Scholarship

presented by J. L. Farmakis

, University of Nebraska, Jack Farmakis Scholarship presented by J. L. Farmakis Allison Emanuel , Pennsylvania State University, Grow Smart Scholarship

presented by BASF

, Pennsylvania State University, Grow Smart Scholarship presented by BASF Jennie Watts, Murray State University, Robert E. And Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation Scholarship

The NAFB Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and internship grants to agriculture students since 1977.

NAFB Foundation President and Brownfield Ag News Broadcast Supervisor Meghan Grebner said, “We are honored to be a part of the agricultural broadcasting journeys of these exceptional students. These scholarships, made possible through the generous support of our members and corporate partners, help invest in the next generation of farm broadcasters. We look forward to seeing the impact these talented students will make on our industry in the years ahead.”