Red Apple’s News Network Crosses the Atlantic With BLR Deal

Two months in, Red Apple Audio Networks’ Worldwide News Network is living up to its name. The all-news operation has struck a radio distribution partnership with German syndicator BLR, offering English-language newscasts and breaking news alerts abroad.

BLR describes itself as Germany’s leading radio news and content syndicator. Its affiliate network reaches stations serving communities near major US military installations, including Ramstein Air Base, the largest American installation outside the United States, along with nearby American expatriates.

WWNN debuted in May as Red Apple Audio Networks’ answer to the shutdown of CBS News Radio, building its early lineup around several former CBS News Radio talent and leaders. The network and BLR both operate on NewsCloud, Radio.Cloud’s cloud-native newsroom platform, which the company says already powers three national news networks in Germany and Austria.

Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Audiences around the globe deserve the facts about what is going on in our world, and that is why we created the Worldwide News Network. We’re delighted to partner with BLR and look forward to working with them as we continue to expand our reach into more European markets and around the world.”

Worldwide News Network SVP, News and Programming Lee Harris said, “Expanding beyond the US is an important milestone for Worldwide News Network. We’re excited to partner with BLR to bring an authentic American perspective on world events. This is the first step in building an international network of partners who value trusted, high-quality radio journalism.”

BLR CEO and Program Director Sebastian Steinmayr said, “The United States remains one of Germany’s closest and most important allies. For many listeners, it’s valuable to hear major news stories directly from a US perspective. We also serve stations located near major US military communities, including Ramstein Air Base, the largest US military installation outside the United States. Many Americans have lived in Germany for years, listen to local radio every day, and we believe they’ll appreciate having access to news from their home country as part of that experience.”