CBS News Vets Land at Red Apple’s Worldwide News Network

The day after CBS News Radio ends nearly a century of service, Red Apple Audio Networks is stepping in with its replacement. The company’s Worldwide News Network launches at midnight on May 23 — and its first wave of hires includes numerous CBS News veterans.

The new service will deliver twice-hourly newscasts to affiliates around the clock, seven days a week. Michael Wallace, Cooper Lawrence, Bill Rehkopf, and Matt Pieper are the first announced hires in what the company describes as a rapid buildout of anchors, correspondents, writers, and producers

Lee Harris, newly ordained VP of News for both Worldwide News Network and New York City’s 77WABC, stated, “We are assembling top-tier journalists and building a modern radio news operation rooted in speed, authority, and facts — one that stations can rely on and listeners can trust.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “There is a huge opening right now for credible, immediate, no-nonsense reporting. Listeners want to know what happened, why it matters, and what’s happening next. That’s the lane Worldwide News Network is taking.”

Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Our mission is to be the most trusted news gathering organization in media. We are creating a powerful, around-the-clock newsroom designed to compete at the highest level of broadcast audio news. Facts are what will drive the Worldwide News Network. We’re looking forward to our expansion in the European markets.”