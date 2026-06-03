Broadcasters Foundation Sets 2026 Giving Day for June 25

When illness or disaster strikes a broadcaster, the Broadcasters Foundation of America answers the call. On June 25, the Foundation is asking the industry to answer back with BFOA Giving Day, supporting radio and television professionals facing life-altering hardship.

The annual campaign invites both individuals and companies to contribute to the BFOA’s financial assistance mission, which serves past and current broadcast professionals in crisis. Donations can be made through the BFOA website.

This year’s Giving Day coincides with the BFOA’s Media Mixer, an event connecting emerging broadcast professionals with senior industry executives. Former CBS Radio President and CEO Dan Mason, who began his career as a disc jockey and went on to oversee more than 100 stations across dozens of markets during his tenure leading CBS Radio, will share career insights at the event.

Mason, a Radio Hall of Fame inductee, received the BFOA’s Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

The Foundation assists about 400 current and former broadcasters annually and has grown its grant-making from $400,000 in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.

BFOA President Tim McCarthy commented, “We have a responsibility to stand beside our fellow broadcasters when devastating illness or catastrophe turns their lives upside down,” McCarthy said. “Giving Day is an opportunity for every broadcaster — individuals and companies alike — to make a meaningful difference for colleagues facing unimaginable challenges. Our industry takes care of its own, and together we can ensure no broadcaster faces hardship alone.”

The Foundation has earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid and a Four-Star Rating with a 100% Give With Confidence Score from Charity Navigator, the two leading independent evaluators of nonprofit accountability and impact.