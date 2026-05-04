NYC Newsman Lee Harris Joins WABC for Global Network Push

Lee Harris spent 30 years as the morning newscaster New York listeners trusted at 1010 WINS, a run that ended with his 2024 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Now the veteran news executive is stepping into the biggest role of his career.

Red Apple Media has hired Harris as Vice President of News for WABC Radio alongside the debut of its Worldwide News Network, a global audio news platform the company says will deliver real-time reporting to listeners across the US and around the world.

The network will distribute across broadcast radio, streaming, mobile apps, smart speakers, podcasts, and syndication partners.

Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Today’s digital technology gives us the power to deliver the truth instantly, not just across America, but across Europe and around the globe. WABC Radio is already heard in all 50 states and in 178 countries through our multi-platform distribution. The Worldwide News Network is the natural next step in building a global destination for fair, balanced, no-nonsense news people can trust.”

Beyond the US, Harris has advised broadcasters throughout Europe and Asia, helped launch Moscow’s Kommersant FM as a US-style all-news station, and lectured at television and radio outlets across China through the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He most recently served as Director of Integrated Operations and New York Bureau Chief for cable startup NewsNation.

Harris commented, “John Catsimatidis has never thought small, and this venture is no exception. The Worldwide News Network is an ambitious, forward-looking news platform designed for how people consume information today. I am thrilled to join Red Apple Media and WABC Radio at such a transformational moment and help build a news organization with both national strength and international reach.”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez stated, “Audio news consumption is no longer confined by geography, signal strength, or time zone. Lee is one of the most respected and accomplished news professionals in the business, and there is no one better equipped to help build this operation into a global audio news force.”