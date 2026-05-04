‘Ken & Kitty’ Ready for Season Five with a Brand-New Studio

(Sponsored) The Ken & Kitty Podcast is a comedy podcast and internet radio station hosted by the duo Ken and Kitty. The show, which features audio and video components, can be found on numerous platforms like Spotify.

The Audio/Video podcast is currently recorded in Allentown, PA & Cape Coral, FL, with our new network studios being built in the city where it all started – Allentown, PA! (Funny, it’s four times returning to Allentown!)

“We podcast in all of the markets where we’ve been successful: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Memphis, Louisville, Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, NJ, Texas, and Ft. Myers, FL. Also, Kitty and I are moving back and targeting those audiences,” said Ken, adding in his best Dorothy voice, “there’s no place like home!”

Questions?

904-440-6969

[email protected]

Ken & Kitty are Back!

The Ken and Kitty Audio/Video podcast was built on your contribution to the crazies running the show. Our expert boss told us to throw away our “prep”, open the Mic and talk to the people. He was right!

This duo surrounds themselves with the funniest professionals: Psych Doctor Fielding, the Irish short guy new to the States; The Best Musicians around, a la Tim McGraw, and media stars Jessica Simpson, whose dog pooped on our studio carpet – they’re simply the best!

In a nutshell, the Ken and Kitty Video Podcasts provide non-stop entertainment when you want to play it. In the industry, they call that “Content on Demand.” Our Content just happens to be funnier! Google Us! YouTube Us! Come to our houses and make us an offer. Apologies if Kitty is in a robe!

Check us out, listen to the archives, and check out Season 5, Episode 1 at KenAndKitty.com.

This content was produced in a paid partnership with Ken & Kitty.