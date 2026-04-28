Los Angeles Getting Its First FM All-Sports Station From Audacy

Los Angeles has never had an FM all-sports station. That changes May 11. Audacy is launching 97.1 The Fan (KNX-FM) in Los Angeles with what the broadcaster bills as the only all-live, local weekday sports lineup in the market, covering breaking news and sports talk.

Andrew Williams has been named Brand Manager, tasked with overseeing the station’s debut programming lineup, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Williams previously led the BetMGM Network and held senior roles at SiriusXM and Chicago Fire FC before that.

The launch completes Audacy’s sports presence in all top 10 US markets.

Audacy West Regional President Jeff Federman said, “Los Angeles is the epicenter of the sports world, and 97.1 The Fan is its new voice.” Federman pointed to upcoming global events as part of the rationale for the timing, noting that “the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics” made this the right moment to bring sports programming to the market.

Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero said the addition of Los Angeles “completes our presence across the top 10 markets and meaningfully expands our reach and scale.”