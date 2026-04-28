Jeremy Scott Trades ‘ATC’ For ‘Morning Edition’ In Pittsburgh

Jeremy Scott is moving from hosting All Things Considered to Morning Edition at NPR’s Pittsburgh affiliate, 90.5 WESA. Scott’s jump from afternoons to mornings leaves the All Things Considered host chair vacant, with a search now underway for the next local host.

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation VP of Broadcasting Mike Sauter said, “We are excited to bring Jeremy’s energy and enthusiasm to help start the day for WESA’s listeners. From the beginning, Jeremy has demonstrated his versatility and dedication both on the air and behind the scenes.”

PCBC VP of News Cindi Lash said, “Jeremy brings such depth to WESA’s newsroom because of the range of his talent, both as an engaging host and a thoughtful, curious journalist who is passionate about ensuring both immediacy and quality in the news we share with our listeners and readers. Whether he’s hosting a newscast, reporting his own story or working with other journalists as a weekend editor, he consistently balances and meets the dual demands to ‘get it fast, but get it right’ – making sure WESA’s coverage is timely but above all fair, thorough, and trustworthy.”

Scott said, “As the kid who adored everything about Pittsburgh and pretended to be an on-air host while listening to the radio in his bedroom in Youngstown, Ohio, this is the realization of a dream from multiple angles. I started my professional media career in 2009 as a frog mascot at a station in West Virginia. Now I’m getting to wake up the city that bore Mr. Rogers. I wish I could express my gratitude for this opportunity, but the proper words don’t exist in my vocabulary.”