Library of American Broadcasting Hands Out Inaugural Grants

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has named the four recipients of its inaugural LABF Preservation Grants, with each of the selected applicants receiving a grant of $2500 to be used to preserve specific elements of broadcast history.

The 2026 LABF Preservation Grant Recipients are the California Historical Radio Society; The Society to Preserve and Encourage Radio Drama, Variety and Comedy (SPERDVAC); TCMediaNow; and WHRO Public Media.

In addition to the monetary award, grant recipients will be both honored as LABF Preservation Ambassadors on the Foundation’s website and will be recognized on-site during LABF’s Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts Gala Luncheon at Gotham Hall in New York City on November 17.

LABF Co-Chair and Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “Grant recipients were chosen for their high scores in areas including historical significance, preservation methodology and feasibility, accessibility and public availability, and impact and contribution to the field.”

LABF Co-Chair Dave “Chachi” Denes added, “We want to thank our five-person selection panel comprised of members of the LABF Board of Directors. Without their contribution of time as well as their specific expertise in areas including broadcasting, preservation, academic, and media history, LABF would not have been able to review the applications and select the four outstanding grant recipients.”