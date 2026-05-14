Women to Watch: Jordan Martin; KISS 104.1, Atlanta

Jordan Martin, known to her growing audience as “Jordan with the Juice,” is building something far more enduring than an algorithm: connection. As Executive Producer and on-air talent for Toni & Tony in the Morning on Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR), Martin operates at the intersection of traditional radio excellence and modern media disruption, but her influence doesn’t stop at the mic.

She’s also a media correspondent for N’Style Atlanta, appears on N’Style Atlanta Uncut on Fox Soul, and is rapidly expanding her own multimedia brand, one that’s as much about culture as it is about conversation.

At the core of everything she does is a clear philosophy: “True connection will always matter more than clicks.” That ethos is what powers Jordan with the Juice, her fast-growing platform that blends celebrity interviews, viral moments, red carpet coverage, and cultural commentary. But unlike many in the digital content race, Martin isn’t chasing noise, she’s curating experiences that feel personal.

“We live in a time where people have lost their social touch,” she says. “It’s easy to hide behind social media, but harder to have real conversations. I want everything I do to feel like you’re talking to an old friend, natural, warm, and real.”

That intentional authenticity is what sets her apart. Her audience reflects it too. A rare mix that spans everyday listeners and high-profile talent. It’s not accidental. Martin has built her career on relationships, understanding that trust, not virality, is the real currency.

Her versatility is another defining edge. In today’s media landscape, being “A-level talent” requires more than just presence; it demands range. “You have to be multi-dimensional,” she explains. “On-air, on camera, online, and in person. Talent opens the door, but consistency, adaptability, and work ethic keep you in the room.”

Martin embodies that mindset fully. Whether she’s behind the scenes producing, on the mic delivering, or on-camera interviewing, she maintains a consistent voice, one that feels unmistakably her own.

And she’s not just building a brand, she’s building ownership. Expanding beyond media, Martin launched her own fresh, cold-pressed beverage line under the Jordan with the Juice name, available at Smooth N Groove in Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza. It’s a strategic move that reflects a bigger vision: turning influence into infrastructure.

“Entrepreneurship is important to me,” she says. “I’m focused on building something meaningful, something that can inspire others to create for themselves too.”

But for all the momentum, Martin remains grounded in purpose. Her work extends into community outreach, including volunteering with the Atlanta Children’s Day Shelter and supporting initiatives focused on homelessness, domestic violence, and single mothers. That balance, culture, commerce, and community, is what gives her brand depth.

It also informs how she thinks about the future of radio and media. To reach younger audiences, she’s clear: the industry must evolve without losing its identity.

“We have to meet them where they are, but stay true to who we are,” she says. “They want content that feels fast, authentic, and interactive. It has to feel like a conversation, not a broadcast.”

And while trends may dictate the moment, Martin is focused on longevity. She understands that viral moments are fleeting, but trust builds legacy.

Her own “viral move”? Simple, but strategic: “Stay tapped into what’s trending, but make it your own.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Martin is in full expansion mode. She’s scaling Jordan with the Juice into a larger media ecosystem, increasing her national presence, securing bigger interviews, and deepening her digital footprint across platforms. At the same time, she’s continuing to grow her entrepreneurial ventures and invest in community-driven initiatives that bring people together offline.

“2026 is about elevation, expansion, and ownership,” she says. “Everything I’ve built, I’m taking it to the next level.”

For women looking to break into the business, her advice is both practical and powerful:

“Know your value before anyone else defines it. Don’t wait for permission, create your own lane. And never shrink yourself to fit into spaces that benefit from your full presence.”

It’s a mindset she doesn’t just preach, she lives. Because in a world chasing attention, Jordan Martin is building something far more difficult to achieve, and far more valuable to keep: relevance with substance.

Follow Jordan Martin:

@jordanw.thejuice (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, X)

JordanWithTheJuice.com