Southern Utah’s Redrock Media Makes Mathis Its Next Sales Lead

Former Utah Broadcasters Association board member Terry Mathis is joining Redrock Media as Director of Sales. Mathis will oversee revenue growth for Redrock’s five-station St. George, UT, cluster and its digital marketing division, Redrock Connect.

Mathis succeeds S. Michael Evans, who accepted a Director of Sales role with Cumulus Media in Salt Lake City.

Over the past two years, Redrock has added True Oldies 107.7 (KCAY) and variety hits 104.1 JACK (KZYN) to its Southern Utah cluster. Earlier this month, Redrock rebranded 102.3 Zion (KUTQ) to Country, with the Zion branding previously living at KZYN as a Classic Rock format.

Redrock Media Owner Craig Hanson said, “We are fortunate to have Terry Mathis lead our team of talented marketing strategists. His accomplishments in our industry are significant, and we are very pleased to welcome him into this important leadership role.”