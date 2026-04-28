Despite US Ad Slump, ViX Takes TelevisaUnivision Over The Top

Streaming TV momentum and Mexico subscription gains helped TelevisaUnivision post a 5% revenue increase in Q1 2026, though US advertising weakness and rising costs put the squeeze on margins across both operating markets for the Spanish-language broadcaster.

Net income reached $33.3 million, up from $11.7 million in Q1 2025, though a $59.7 million tax benefit largely drove the swing. Total revenue reached $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31. As is standard, the revenue share for TelevisaUnivision’s 35 US radio stations and the Uforia audio platform was not broken out in the earnings disclosure.

Subscription and licensing led the growth, climbing 15% to $505 million. US subscription revenue rose 12% to $385 million, supported by a premium tier for Spanish-language streaming service ViX and a new distribution deal with Hulu Live TV. Mexico subscription revenue jumped 28% to $120 million on sports rights licensing demand.

Advertising fell 3% overall to $546 million. US advertising dropped 12% to $310 million as linear softness offset direct-to-consumer gains, while Mexico advertising climbed 13% to $236 million, though the company flagged a timing shift in private-sector spending tied to FIFA World Cup campaigns, pushing revenue into later quarters. Operating expenses rose 11% to $752 million, driven by marketing spend and Winter Olympics costs in Mexico.

The earnings release also arrived with a leadership change in ad sales. The company has moved on from President of US Advertising Sales and Marketing Tim Natividad and replaced him with John Kozack, a company veteran of more than two decades who had previously overseen client and agency relationships and the company’s sports sales portfolio.

The move marks the second change atop the ad sales operation in under a year. Donna Speciale exited in June 2025, shortly after the company’s annual upfront, after the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract renewal.