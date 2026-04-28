John Morgan Reframes Radio’s Legacy as a Feature, Not a Flaw

John Morgan isn’t done making the case for radio, and his latest arguments may be his sharpest yet. The Florida Association of Broadcasters’ video series featuring the Morgan & Morgan founder has drawn attention and acclaim from sellers and executives nationwide.

The two new installments push deeper into the psychology of advertiser hesitation, reframing radio not as a legacy medium to be endured, but as a proven tool that outperforms precisely because of its age.

The third video visits the long-game philosophy that has defined Morgan & Morgan’s advertising strategy since the firm first went on air in 1989. Those principles condense down to two simple, yet important, ideas: “grow or die” and “nothing is about today, everything is about tomorrow.”

“Radio is that,” Morgan says. “Radio is the medium that nothing is about today, everything is about tomorrow.”

“When you get ready to buy that Chevrolet someday, go there. When you get ready to buy whatever it is you’re selling, you plant that seed months and sometimes years in advance. And when the time comes, they know who they’ve heard, they know who they know, and they know who they’re going to.” In short, radio is a medium measured in years, not sessions.

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In the fourth video, Morgan skips industry data and goes straight to the sandlot. He opens by acknowledging the instinct that holds many advertisers back: the pull toward whatever is new. “We all like new toys. Most people don’t like old toys. But guess what? Sometimes old toys are the best toys.”

His proof point is Major League Baseball. The best players in the world, he notes, still use the glove they broke in during high school, college, or the minors; not because they can’t afford better, but because years of use have shaped something a new glove can’t replicate. Morgan describes the ritual firsthand: molding the leather, sliding it under a mattress, working in neatsfoot oil.

“Just because radio is an old toy doesn’t mean it’s not the best toy.”

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The series was developed by FAB President Pat Roberts and Executive Vice President Heather Lomagistro, who recruited Morgan to put a nationally recognized advertiser behind radio’s pitch to buyers and brands. Morgan & Morgan’s estimated ad spend reached $350 million in 2025 across all 50 states. Morgan has said publicly he intends to push that figure to half a billion dollars this year.

The FAB has extended permission to stations and sellers across the country to use the clips in sales presentations and on social media.