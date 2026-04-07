John Morgan’s Advertising Truth? ‘You Can’t Grow Without Radio’

For 35 years, personal injury attorney John Morgan has relied on radio to help build the largest personal injury law firm in the United States. Now the Morgan & Morgan founder is helping the Florida Association of Broadcasters tell radio’s success story.

Morgan filmed a series of short videos making the case for radio advertising directly to buyers and station sales teams. The Florida Association of Broadcasters is distributing the clips one per week and has given stations and sellers across America permission to use them in sales presentations and across social media.

In the first video, Morgan puts it bluntly: “I don’t piss money away for no reason. And I don’t buy radio for no reason. I buy radio because it works. I can tell my story. I can touch a lot of bases. And I can grow my business. Because nothing’s about today, and everything’s about tomorrow. And my philosophy in business is grow or die. And if you’re not growing, you’re dying. And you can’t grow without radio.”

FAB President Pat Roberts, who approached Morgan about the project, told Radio Ink that his goal, developed alongside FAB Executive Vice President Heather Lomagistro, was to put a nationally recognized advertiser behind radio’s sales pitch, and that came down to a name synonymous with smart, ubiquitous advertising: John Morgan.

Morgan & Morgan began advertising on radio and television in 1989. The firm’s estimated advertising spend, which reaches all 50 states, was reportedly $350 million in 2025 and Morgan has signaled plans to push that to half a billion dollars this year.

In Morgan’s latest video, which dropped yesterday, he grounds the argument for radio in his own bottom line. “The people who do not want you to buy radio are the people who are buying radio like me and have been buying it for 35 years like me,” he says. “They do not want you to buy radio because they want it all to themselves. And the greatest thing you can do for your competitors is to stay away from radio.”