Who’s Doing It Right In Radio? Here’s What I Heard

“Who’s doing it right in radio?” It’s a simple question that got a lot of responses when I asked on my socials. And just like the comments from my previous column, they were honest. Sometimes brutally so. But this time, something was different.

Mixed in with the frustration, the concern, and yes, even some of the same issues we’ve been talking about… there were signs of life. Not everywhere, but enough to matter.

First, let’s not pretend the problems went away.

They didn’t.

Some of the responses reinforced exactly what we already know:

Even when you “do everything right,” you can still be cut.

Compensation is still a major issue.

Personality radio, in some markets, feels as if it’s disappeared.

For many veterans, the love is still there—but the opportunity isn’t.

None of that has changed. And none of it should be ignored, but here’s what caught my attention: when people started naming examples… or describing environments where things are working, a pattern started to emerge.

It wasn’t about company size. It wasn’t about market size. It wasn’t even about format.

It was about approach.

WHAT “DOING IT RIGHT” ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE

From everything I read, heard, and saw, here’s what stood out:

1. They’re connected to their communities

Stations and teams that are thriving aren’t trying to be everything to everyone. They’re local. Visible. Involved. Every single day! No let-up. They understand that their value doesn’t come from competing with global platforms—it comes from being present where those platforms can’t be.

2. They’re developing talent—on purpose

This one came through loud and clear. Partnerships with colleges. Real relationships with students. Active recruiting. Mentorship. Not waiting for talent to show up.

Building it. And in some cases, building it very well.

3. They’re expanding the definition of “radio”

The most encouraging comments didn’t talk about “radio” in the traditional sense. They talked about:

audio

content

live interaction

digital extensions

In other words…They’re not protecting radio – they’re evolving it. (See Jacobs Media’s Techsurvey 2026)

4. They still believe in personality

Even with all the changes, this one hasn’t gone away and never will, by the way. In fact, the absence of personality radio in some markets was one of the biggest complaints. Which tells you something important: The demand is still there.

Where personality exists—and is supported—it still matters.

One of the most interesting takeaways came from those working directly with students. The interest is there. But it doesn’t look like it used to. Many students are entering programs thinking about podcasts or digital content first…

…and then discovering live radio along the way. That’s not a problem. It’s an opportunity. We need to embrace it.

WHAT’S THE REAL ANSWER?

When I asked, “Who’s doing it right?” What I got back wasn’t a list. I got something better.

A blueprint. The stations, companies, and leaders who are getting it right are doing a few very specific things:

Investing in people

Staying connected locally

Embracing change instead of resisting it

And understanding that talent is not a cost—it’s the product

THE BOTTOM LINE

Radio isn’t broken everywhere, but where it’s working, it’s not by accident. It’s intentional. And it’s built for now – and for the future.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

Over the last few columns, we’ve talked about:

perception

reality

and now… examples

So maybe the question isn’t just, Who’s doing it right? Maybe it’s this:

Who’s willing to follow them?

Thanks to all who weighed in on both columns – positive, negative, and constructive. You’ve reminded me—and hopefully all of us—that while the challenges are real, so are the opportunities.