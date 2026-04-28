From the Big Apple to Red Apple, Tony Orlando Gets Syndicated

Pop legend Tony Orlando, a fixture on New York City’s 77WABC since 2017, is relaunching his weekend program into syndication with a new name. Saturday Nights with Tony Orlando is now Rockin’ the Decades, distributed via Red Apple Audio Networks.

The two-hour show tours the hits of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and beyond, with behind-the-scenes stories from the artists who made them. Each installment includes “Tony’s Song Spotlight,” a recurring segment where Orlando digs into a single track’s history and context.

Red Apple Audio Networks President Chad Lopez said, “Rockin’ the Decades with Tony Orlando is a personality-driven experience built around timeless hits, storytelling, and connection. With his unmistakable charm and decades of experience in the music and broadcast industries, Tony brings every decade to life.”

Orlando said, “Music has a way of bringing us back to the moments that matter most, and I’m excited to share that journey with listeners across the country. Rockin’ the Decades is more than just great songs — it’s the stories, the memories, and the feelings that never fade. We’re going to celebrate the soundtrack of our lives every weekend.”