From OC to the Bay: John Phillips Show Renewed at Cumulus

Cumulus Media has secured a multi-year renewal for The John Phillips Show, hosted by John Phillips and Randy Wang. The weekday afternoon political program will air on news-talk stations 790 KABC in Los Angeles and 810 KSFO in San Francisco.

Host and Orange County native began his broadcast career as the youngest major-market radio talk show host in the country. Beyond his self-titled show, he’s also a columnist for the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Daily News. Before his pivot into political coverage, Phillips was previously a sports anchor and executive producer for McIntyre in the Morning, producer for The Al Rantel Show, and a writer for KNX Morning News.

Cumulus San Francisco/Los Angeles Regional VP/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “We are thrilled to extend The John Phillips Show and will continue to have John Phillips and Randy Wang speak about accountability in California to their loyal audience.”

Phillips said, “We are thrilled to be able to spend weekday afternoons with LA, the Bay Area, and everyone else the Raiders skipped town on, for the next several years!” Wang added, “We are so happy to continue bringing our unique brand of covering California to SoCal, The Bay Area, and beyond!”