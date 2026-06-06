Jesse Garcia Gets Second Programming Chair at Federated Media

Jesse Garcia is expanding his programming footprint across Federated Media’s northern Indiana cluster as the newly-named Program Director of Country K105 (WQHK) in Fort Wayne, adding to his existing role programming Country B100 (WBYT) in South Bend.

Over three decades, Garcia has made career stops spanning Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Colorado before landing in northern Indiana in 2010. He will continue afternoon drive duties at WBYT.

Federated Media Director of Operations Kyle Guderian stated, “Jesse has built an incredibly strong country brand in our South Bend market, and he’s earned this opportunity in Fort Wayne. Extending his leadership to K105 was a natural fit. He knows the format, he knows our company, and he knows how to connect with listeners.”

Garcia said, “I’m excited to join the K105 team and the Federated Media family in Fort Wayne. I’m looking forward to getting connected with the community and having some fun doing it.”