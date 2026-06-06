WHPC and Connoisseur Media LI Team Up for Student Pipeline

Nassau Community College’s campus radio station is getting a direct line into the professional broadcast industry. WHPC 90.3 has partnered with Connoisseur Media Long Island to create internship, mentorship, and content opportunities for NCC students.

Under the agreement, CMLI’s five Long Island stations, KJOY 98.3 (WKJY), WALK 97.5, 103.1 The Wolf (WBZO), 94.3 The Shark (WWSK), and 104.7 (WHLI), will prioritize NCC students pursuing careers in broadcasting, marketing, journalism, sales, and digital media as a talent pipeline for internships and employment.

In exchange, WHPC gains access to CMLI’s presence on campus through select events, with student-produced content eligible for use across the cluster. The partnership also explores opportunities for WHPC students to use CMLI’s facilities at The Studio at The Paramount for live broadcast experiences and celebrity interviews.

NCC Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Maria Conzatti said, “As Nassau Community College continues to expand opportunities for experiential learning and workforce development, this partnership with Connoisseur Media Long Island represents an exciting investment in our students’ futures. By connecting classroom learning with industry expertise and professional environments, we are helping students develop the skills, networks, and experiences necessary to thrive in today’s evolving media landscape.”

WHPC Director Shawn Novatt added, “WHPC has long served as a training ground for aspiring media professionals. I am most excited about the fact that this partnership strengthens that mission by giving our students direct exposure to industry leaders, professional facilities, and a clear path that can help launch successful careers in the media and communications industry.”

Connoisseur Regional SVP and Market Manager Kristin Okesson commented, “We’re excited to partner with Nassau Community College to help inspire and develop the next generation of radio and media talent. Partnerships like these create a direct pipeline for passionate students to gain real-world experience, build important industry connections, and ultimately become the future superstars of our business. We appreciate Shawn Novatt and the NCC team for their commitment to creating these opportunities, and we look forward to working together to support students as they begin their careers in broadcasting and media.”