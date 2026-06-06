Charlie & Debbie Moving Up To Mornings In Charlotte

Beasley Media Group is shifting Charlotte radio staples Charlie and Debbie Nance to mornings on Country 103.7 (WSOC) starting June 22. The afternoon drive duo will be succeeding Tanner in the Morning, whose final broadcast is slated for June 19.

At the end of May, Beasley confirmed that Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, and Chris Allen will depart the station for retirement after the show’s 22-year run. Captain Jim will continue to deliver traffic reports with Charlie & Debbie.

VP and Market Manager of BMG Charlotte Mac Edwards said, “We’re thrilled to move Charlie & Debbie to mornings on Country 103.7. They have built an incredible relationship with our listeners during the afternoon drive over the years and truly embody the spirit of the station and the community we serve. Their chemistry, warmth, and passion for Country music make them a natural fit for mornings, and we’re excited about the future of the show.”

BMG Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Charlie & Debbie have consistently connected with audiences in a meaningful and authentic way. They understand the importance of local connection, entertainment, and community, and we’re excited to see them bring that same energy and personality to mornings on WSOC-FM.”

WSOC PD Cameron Moore added, “Charlie & Debbie transitioning to mornings on Country 103.7 feels like a natural and exciting next chapter. For two decades, they have created a special, authentic relationship with our listeners during afternoon drive. I’m confident their connection, humor, and talent will be welcomed into mornings as our listeners will get to start their day with talent they already know and trust.”

Charlie & Debbie commented, “The Carolinas & WSOC have been our home for more than 20 years. It’s been such an amazing experience driving our audience home each afternoon with a smile on their face, and we’re thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to bring that same vibe to mornings: helping people start their day.”

“As for our brothers and sister on the Tanner Show, there are no words. We have been family for more than two decades and have literally been through every phase of life together. As large as your shoes are to fill on the air, it pales in comparison to the chasm in our hearts not having you in our lives on a daily basis. Enjoy your retirement. You’ve earned it. And like the rest of the Carolinas, we love you – always.”