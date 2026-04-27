Art Webb To Program Cumulus’ Big LA and Bay Area News Outlets

Art Webb is taking the Program Director chair for Cumulus Media’s news-talk stations 790 KABC in Los Angeles and 810 KSFO in San Francisco. He succeeds Luis Segura, who was named Operations Manager for NewsTalk 105.9 WMAL in DC earlier this month.

Webb ascends to PD from APD and Executive Producer roles he has held at the stations since 2017. Before joining Cumulus Los Angeles, Webb worked in Broadcast Services for Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, for over a decade. He also previously served as Programming Manager for Podcast One in Beverly Hills, CA, and as PD and Production Manager/On-Air Talent for Burbank’s New Normal Music and The Tom Leykis Show.

Cumulus Los Angeles/San Francisco Regional VP/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “Art has proven to be exceptionally dedicated and creative in his years as APD for KABC. We are eager to watch him bring those qualities to the role of Program Director for KABC and KSFO.”

Webb commented, “I’m excited to step into this role and build on the strong foundation already in place at both stations. Our focus remains on creating engaging, relevant content that truly connects with California listeners while continuing to elevate the incredible work of our talented teams. With such outstanding rosters in Los Angeles and San Francisco, I’m looking forward to sharing in much success together.”