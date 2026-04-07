Cumulus Looks West to Fill WMAL Operations Manager Role

A programmer who has been leading Cumulus News/Talk operations on the West Coast is heading to the nation’s capital. Luis Segura has been appointed Operations Manager for NewsTalk 105.9 WMAL in Washington, DC, effective May 4th.

Segura brings more than a decade of Cumulus experience to the role, most recently serving as Program Director for KSFO 810 in San Francisco and, before that, Program Director for KABC 790 in Los Angeles. Before joining Cumulus in 2013, he spent more than 15 years as an Executive Producer for CBS Radio in Chicago.

Cumulus Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Among our strong field of Cumulus programmers, Luis leapt from the pack as the person possessing the energy and imagination to lead WMAL. Luis visualizes the multi-dimensional future of this big brand. The immense benefit of keeping Luis in-house is that he will continue to offer expert counsel to our revitalized operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as needed.”

Cumulus DC Market Manager Jeff Boden added, “We’re excited to have a programmer of Luis’ caliber to take WMAL forward. As an added bonus, he’s spent more than a decade with Cumulus, and I am sure he will hit the ground running.”

Segura stated, “I’m incredibly excited to work with the legendary staff of Cumulus’ flagship News/Talk. WMAL is packed with national names like Larry O’Connor and Chris Plante, and I can’t wait to join the team.”