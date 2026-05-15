Buffalo Bills Draft Cumulus Media for Radio Network Partnership

After ending a 14-year partnership with Audacy’s WGR AM 550, the Buffalo Bills have teamed up with Cumulus, redesignating 97 Rock (WGRF) the Bills’ broadcast home. The announced alignment kicks off the first major initiative for the Buffalo Bills Radio Network.

The Buffalo Bills Network will produce and manage all radio broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage. In addition to 97 Rock, which served as the Bills’ flagship from 1998 to 2011, The Score 1260 (WSKO) will serve as the Syracuse affiliate, with additional stations in Rochester and Southern Ontario slated to join the network and be announced soon.

Fans will recognize familiar voices in the broadcast booth with Chris Brown returning for his fourth season as play-by-play announcer alongside former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood. Steve Tasker will assist with gameday coverage as a sideline reporter.

Brown said, “It’s exciting to know that we have a group that is very familiar working on air with one another. Steve bringing 20 years of network experience to the broadcast is going to be valuable to our product. We’re committed to delivering the best possible broadcast we can for our fans, and I’m confident our team will be able to make good on that.”

Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli stated, “As we move into Highmark Stadium, we look forward to bringing Bills games back to 97 Rock and expanding our reach to even more fans across New York, as well as Southern Ontario. This new partnership ensures Bills fans will enjoy a best-in-class broadcast experience each and every game day.”

Cumulus Media Regional VP Beth Coughlin commented, “This is a proud moment for our company and for Buffalo. After 14 years, reuniting with the Bills as they move into a new stadium allows us to deliver a unique, elevated game day experience – bringing together two premier teams committed to excellence, community, and fans.”