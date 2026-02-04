Buffalo Bills and Sabres Dropping WGR Radio With In-House Move

The Buffalo Bills have ended their 14-year partnership with Audacy’s WGR AM 550, as the NFL franchise moves to produce and distribute all preseason, regular-season, and playoff radio broadcasts in-house, in coordination with Good Karma Brands.

The Bills say the shift away from radio will allow the team to expand affiliate partnerships across New York State, Southern Ontario, and additional markets nationwide. Good Karma is abroad to help develop a content distribution strategy.

The move also includes in-house distribution of One Bills Live. Co-hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker will remain in their current roles, with the weekday show streaming exclusively on the Bills’ website and app starting February 9. WGR has yet to announce a replacement program for the midday timeslot.

WKBK-TV reported that the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres will follow suit and move away from WGR at the end of the current season. Both teams are owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli said, “The delivery of media content has changed dramatically over the years. We believe the model of in-house production, distribution, and sales will better position the organization to provide access to our fans as well as allow us to further engage with the local business community.”