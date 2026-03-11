Holston Valley Raises $682K, Tops $6M All-Time For Niswonger

Fourteen years in, the numbers keep climbing for Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s annual Radiothon for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. This year’s two-day effort around Tennessee’s Tri-Cities raised $682,255, pushing the event’s all-time total past $6,000,000.

98.5 WTFM morning hosts Mark Andrews and Amy Bristle anchored the event with a 12-hour live broadcast from the hospital’s lobby with additional assistance from Holston Valley’s 95.9 The Hog, Tri-Cities Classic Hits 102.7, and its three ESPN Tri-Cities stations

Niswonger Children’s Hospital serves 29 counties across Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Holston Valley Broadcasting President David Widener stated, “The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is one of the most meaningful events we host each year. This is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a chance for our community to rally around the children who need us most.”