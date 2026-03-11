Aurora McGuckin Finds Her Chair on the Cape with MVYRADIO

Out on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, independent, nonprofit Triple A formatted MVYRADIO (WMVY) has named Aurora McGuckin as its Music Director. The New York City native arrived on Martha’s Vineyard in 2023 looking for an internship and was hired on the spot.

Per station management, McGuckin quickly went full-time, splitting duties across Programming and Membership. Over time, those responsibilities narrowed to music programming, where she has been taking Music Calls since early 2025.

MVYRADIO Executive Director PJ Finn stated, “Aurora is smart, capable, has good ears, and is the right person to be in our MD chair going forward.”