If You Were Running for Office, Would You Buy Your Station?

Every election cycle, you hear the same conversations in radio station hallways and sales meetings: “Political just isn’t what it used to be.”

Managers talk about national agencies taking over the buys. They talk about digital platforms stealing ad dollars. They talk about consultants who have never set foot in their market, making decisions about where political advertising goes.

There is some truth to all of that. National agencies do handle a portion of the buying, especially in larger races. But there’s another reality that often gets overlooked. In many local and statewide campaigns, the candidate and their teams still have a strong influence over where those dollars are spent. And candidates tend to advertise where they believe people are actually paying attention.

Political campaigns have one goal: reach voters. If a radio station is popular, visible, and clearly connected to its community, candidates naturally want to be on it. If a station feels like a generic corporate jukebox that happens to operate in a local market, it becomes much easier for campaigns to totally ignore it.

Popularity matters. And today, popularity is about more than ratings.

For decades, a station’s influence was measured almost entirely by its signal and its ratings book. But in today’s media landscape, influence shows up in a lot of different places. A station that simply runs a corporate playlist with minimal local personality may technically fill airtime, but it rarely builds the kind of presence that campaigns are looking for.

Candidates want to align their message with platforms that people recognize and trust. They want their ads running on stations that feel like they belong to the community; stations that people talk about, interact with, and see beyond just the car radio. Social media has also become part of a station’s signal. A radio brand that dominates Facebook in its local market sends a very clear message to advertisers, including political campaigns. It shows that the station isn’t just broadcasting content, it’s shaping conversations.

When a station’s social media presence is active, engaging, and deeply local, it reinforces the perception that the brand has real influence in the community. Campaigns notice that kind of influence.

The same is true for community involvement. Stations that are constantly visible at local events, festivals, school activities, and civic gatherings reinforce something that radio has always been uniquely good at: being part of the fabric of a town. When listeners see your station out in the community, the brand becomes more than just a frequency. It becomes familiar. It becomes trusted.

At the end of the day, political advertising follows attention. If your station feels like the place where the community gathers (on the air, online, and out in the real world) campaigns will want to be there. But if the station feels distant, automated, or interchangeable with dozens of other signals across the country, those dollars are likely to land somewhere else.

So if the midterm orders aren’t quite what they used to be, it may be worth asking a simple question. If you were running for office, would you want to advertise on your station? If the answer is yes, the money will follow. If the answer is no, the solution probably isn’t complaining about agencies or digital competition. The solution is building a station that candidates can’t ignore.